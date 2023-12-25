Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $242.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $244.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

