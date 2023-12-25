Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Director Sells C$249,795.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 10,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.79, for a total value of C$249,795.00.

Tucows Stock Up 5.8 %

TC traded up C$1.83 on Monday, hitting C$33.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.50. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.62 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.68 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. Analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

