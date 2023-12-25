U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $43.51. 6,899,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,460,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

