U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,784 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. 6,899,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,460,942. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

