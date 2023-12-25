United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $158.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,391. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

