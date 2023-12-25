Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises about 1.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Vail Resorts worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

MTN traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $222.35. 315,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,743. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.05.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.