VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,191,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 65,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. 641,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

