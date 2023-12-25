VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stake Cut by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,832 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after buying an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after buying an additional 139,495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,778,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 479,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after buying an additional 241,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.52. 1,243,196 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

