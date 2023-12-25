Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.52. 1,178,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

