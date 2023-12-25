Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,297. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

