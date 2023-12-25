Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 566,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 37,578 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

