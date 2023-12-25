Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Northland Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $47.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

