Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,641 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

