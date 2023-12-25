Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.18. 1,365,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.