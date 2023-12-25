Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.75. The stock had a trading volume of 240,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,239. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $219.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

