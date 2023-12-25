Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Increased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 696,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

