Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.58. The company had a trading volume of 593,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.