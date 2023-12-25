Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 593,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

