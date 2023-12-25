Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $218.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day moving average of $201.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $219.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.