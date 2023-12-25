Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $218.91. 109,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $219.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

