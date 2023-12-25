Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Avior Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $54,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $144.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

