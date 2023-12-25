Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.0% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.71. 5,100,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

