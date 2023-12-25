Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lifted by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 12.2% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

