Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

