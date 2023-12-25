Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 655.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.17 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

