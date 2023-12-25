Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VB traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $213.81. The company had a trading volume of 764,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,066. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $215.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

