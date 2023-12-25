Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $242.34. 432,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,309. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

