Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Royal Fund Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

