Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average is $407.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

