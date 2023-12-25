Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,890,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

