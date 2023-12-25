Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. 2,736,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,426. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

