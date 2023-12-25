Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.63. 3,662,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.06 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.