Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

