Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 966,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 55.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $205,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.63. 3,662,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

