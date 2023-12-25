Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $148.51. 2,113,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.