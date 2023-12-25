Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Decreased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.85. 1,349,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,310 shares of company stock worth $10,793,905. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

