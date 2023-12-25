Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 63,167 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 105,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 29,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

VZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,171,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033,693. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

