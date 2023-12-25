Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 104.40 ($1.32).
VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.00) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,424.24%.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.