Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 104.40 ($1.32).

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.00) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

VOD stock opened at GBX 69.16 ($0.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 64.65 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.24 ($1.31). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.86. The company has a market cap of £18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

