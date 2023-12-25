Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.65. 6,468,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,555. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

