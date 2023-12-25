Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.65. 6,468,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,555. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

