Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,555. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

