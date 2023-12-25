Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 4.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $176.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,416. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.