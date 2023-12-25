Wedbush Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $37.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.90.

BROS stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 776.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,630,290 shares of company stock valued at $217,801,636 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

