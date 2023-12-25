Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Core & Main (CNM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) recently:

12/14/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,588. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,014.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $577,014.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,551,866 shares of company stock worth $1,490,970,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

