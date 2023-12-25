Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FirstService (FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – FirstService was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2023 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – FirstService had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $161.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – FirstService had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $166.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FirstService

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstService by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

