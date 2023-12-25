Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

WFC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. 10,450,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,367,277. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

