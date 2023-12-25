Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.96 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.