Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

