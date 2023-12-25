Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lowered by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

