Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.57. 436,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,279. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $209.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

